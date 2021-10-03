CM announces ₹6,000 crore package for Bengaluru city

Funds to be allocated under Amruta Nagarothana Scheme; projects to be taken up are being finalised

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of Bengaluru Development, announced a special package of ₹6,000 crore under the new Amruta Nagarothana Scheme for the city.

The announcement comes in the run-up to the civic polls in the city, expected to be held in early 2022. The Chief Minister, however, did not expand on what projects will be funded by this new scheme.

Mr. Bommai, during his maiden Independence Day speech, had announced 11 ‘Amruta’ schemes, totalling to an estimated cost of around ₹1,000 crore, to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

However, that did not include the Amruta Nagarothana Scheme.

Urban Development Department officials said it was a rebranding of the existing Nagarothana scheme, where the State government funds urban infrastructure in the city through the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The projects to be taken up under the scheme are being finalised, an officer said.

The Chief Minister also said his government will lay stress on increasing sewage treatment capacity of the city to save lakes.

“Removing encroachments, fencing the lakes, and developing walk paths around lakes won’t save them. We need to build Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and ensure untreated sewage is not let into lakes. Our government is committed to this,” he said. He also reiterated his vision of developing a single portal/app where citizens can access all government-related services in the city, hinting at projects the new ₹6,000 crore package will probably fund.

Mr. Bommai was speaking after inaugurating a slew of development works in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency represented by Horticulture Minister Munirathna, including a 300-bed hospital and COVID-19 Care Centre in Yeshwantpur, and also laid the foundation stone for a host of works including rejuvenation of Mallathahalli lake, parks, swimming pools, and others on Sunday evening.