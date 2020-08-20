Clubs want to re-open

20 August 2020 20:40 IST

Claim financial situation worsening since they continue to pay their employees

With most economic activities resuming in the State, social clubs have sought permission to restart their regular activities.

The Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, that has about 70 clubs as members, has petitioned the State government seeking permission to open all sporting activities and canteen facilities that will enable them to financially sustain themselves and keep their employee strength intact.

While the government had in June permitted some sports activities, including tennis, badminton and billiards, besides allowing sale of liqour, most social clubs decided to shut down in the first week of July after the number of COVID-19 cases increased. In the city, barring five clubs, all other clubs continue to be shut as members have not favoured re-opening.

Acknowledging approaching Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for help, federation president H.S. Srikanth said that clubs are in dire financial situation since they continue to pay salaries to their direct employees.

Clubs without any income are digging deep into their reserves and may not be able to continue paying salaries without income. Barring a few, most clubs have not laid off or retrenched employees. “In fact, last year’s bonus has been paid. Convening a general body meeting is not possible in the pandemic,” he added.

However, employees who are hired by the contractors who manage canteens are in a difficult situation. “About 90 % of clubs have outsourced catering services, and the food contractors have not paid their employees. On an average, these food contractors hire 50 persons depending on the size of the club,” he added.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister has asked officials to examine the request.