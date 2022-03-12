Cloth merchant arrested for peddling MDMA

The Kengeri police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old cloth merchant for allegedly dealing in drugs and recovered 5 gm of MDMA from him. He was caught while he was waiting for the clients in Kodipalya in his SUV, said the police, who had received a tip-off.

At the time of his arrest, the youth told the police that he was not a peddler but had sourced the MDMA from his friend for consumption. “However, we suspect that he and his friend have been peddling drugs for many months. He was using his father’s SUV to deliver the drugs,” said a police officer. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police are tracking down his associate.