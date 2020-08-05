Close to 10% of people taking RAT emerge positive for COVID-19

05 August 2020 00:13 IST

BBMP aims to survey households every 10 days to move past ‘reactionary approach’ to pandemic

Around 9.41% of those who took the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in the last one week have tested positive for COVID-19.

While sharing this data at the council meeting on Tuesday, civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said, “Our approach to testing now is more of a reactionary approach in nature. We are mainly testing primary and secondary contacts, people in containment zones, and SARI and ILI cases. Hence, we will increase testing from 10,000 per day to 20,000 within the next one week to 10 days.”

He underscored the BBMP’s agenda to increase the frequency of household surveys with the aim of identifying vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, senior citizens, those with co-morbidities and people suffering from SARI and ILI. Surveys will be taken up every 10 days. “Early identification, early testing and early isolation will help in bringing the number of cases down,” he added.

Home isolation

Responding to councillors’ claims of discrepancies in the data related to COVID-19, Mr. Prasad said that, due to lack of human resources, the civic body has not been able to keep a close tab on the home isolation cases.

“Those in home isolation are deemed to be discharged on the 14th day. However, we have not been able to follow up with them. If we update the list, the total number of positive cases will come down,” he said.

Several councillors brought up the issue of private hospitals charging patients even with BU number for which the mayor replied that COVID-19 positive patients with the BU number are not supposed to be charged even in private hospitals as the government pays for their treatment through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust and Ayushman Bharat, irrespective of APL and BPL cards.

156 test positive

Of the 4,464 pourakarmikas, 359 supervisors and 15 drivers tested so far, the results of 156 were positive.