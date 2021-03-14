Clinics ease protocols as COVID-19 vaccination drive gathers steam

Bengaluru

14 March 2021

Dentists and dermatologists who run small clinics are hoping for a revival now that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is under way. With a large number of healthcare workers vaccinated in the State, many private practices, particularly dental and skincare clinics, which saw low footfall during the pandemic, are now tweaking the rules.

Some are doing away with RT-PCR tests, which were mandatory before doctors undertook a procedure. Dental clinics, too, have started conducting the procedures they had stopped.

Rajkumar G.C., principal, V.S. Dental College, said that many dentists had stopped procedures such as root canal treatments and dental fillings. “But now that their staff have taken the vaccine, they have restarted some of the procedures,” he said.

He explained that root canals, dental fillings, and capping of teeth are aerosol-producing procedures where transmission of the virus is very high. “We were worried that our staff may contract the virus from people who had COVID-19, but were unaware of it because they were asymptomatic. But now that our staff have completed the vaccination, we are not stressed and have started all these procedures while following safety protocol.”

To instil confidence in clients, many clinics are planning to display boards announcing that their staff have taken the vaccine. Ramya Himanish, a dentist at Vidyaranyapura, said she would be putting up a board with this announcement to encourage more patients to come to the clinic.

Many private practitioners are even reaching out to former clients. Rajesh S., a software professional who had been putting off a visit to his dentist for the past eight months, said, “My clinic called me last week and said that all their staff were vaccinated. So now I will schedule an appointment as the chance of contracting COVID-19 from a person who is vaccinated is lower,” he said.

Plastic surgeons and dermatologists, too, are optimistic that business will pick up. Gunasekar Vuppulapati, consultant plastic surgeon, GVG Invivo Hospital, said they will stop conducting RT-PCR tests for all elective procedures for their patients. Before the drive, it was mandatory for all patients undergoing surgeries to take the test. “Now, with our staff vaccinated, we are planning to do away with RT-PCR test from the coming week. Patients need to only undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before the procedure,” he said.