Climathon’23 announcement set to be launched in City

June 28, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The first edition of Climathon’23, the world’s first 24-hour Pitchathon exclusively designed for Indian climate-tech startups, is all set to be launched in the city between July 5 and 6.

The 24-hour event, which kicks off at 4 pm on July 5 and continues uninterrupted till the same time on July 6 th, is organised by Capital-A and Java Capital. “Although 24 hours may not suffice to address the highly significant challenge of climate technology, it undoubtedly represents our climate endeavour to bring together entrepreneurs who share a common vision in this field,” believes Ankit Kedia, Founder & Lead Investor, Capital

According to the event release, Climathon’23 seeks to provide an investment opportunity for early-stage startups in the climate tech space, including those focused on energy transition, alternate material, circular economy, waste management, food systems, green buildings and mobility & transport.

Vinod Shankar, Partner, Java Capital, says that the event seeks to break down the barriers between the urgent reality of climate change and the realm of startup innovation. “It’s about one earth and one shared mission,” he says, adding. “We invite entrepreneurs and startups passionate about creating an impact on climate change to join us in this transformative journey.”

All Indian-based startups that have innovative products and solutions with a focus on climate change and sustainability, irrespective of what stage they are in are eligible to apply. The winning startups, which will be evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, market potential, scalability, and environmental impact, will not just secure considerable funding but gain exposure to a global network of investors, mentors, and industry leaders, adds the release.

To know more log into climathon23.paperform.co