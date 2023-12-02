Climate change brings in new risks in socio-environmental systems: panellists at India-Japan meet

December 02, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Climate change is leading to the emergence of new levels and types of risk in socio-environmental systems, observed panellists who spoke at the first confluence of the India-Japan Science Technology, Innovation Forum (India- Japan STI Forum) held at the Indian Institute of Science, in the city.

Technology and sustainability issues were also becoming non-negotiable and imperative, and culture and industrial systems must seek to transition to new modes of production and consumption compatible with the principles of sustainable development, opined high-profile panellists from India and Japan.

There have been large disruptions in the technological world as well. Artificial intelligence (AI) has burst on the scene, with ‘generative’ AI systems demonstrating surprising and emergent capabilities for cognition and reasoning. This has resulted in the acceleration of AI’s engagement into every sphere of public and private life in the ‘information society,’ the panellists said while also expressing their concerns.

Indian Institute of Science and Keio University, two leading academic institutions in India and Japan, have created an Indo-Japan Collaboration Forum for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The forum is a participatory, transformative space and platform where drivers of change, along with their implications, can be discussed with key industry stakeholders, towards conceptualising suitable strategies to flourish into the future, according to Professor Anjula Gurtoo at IISc.

Chief Guest Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, proposed the formation of an India-Japan Rise Accelerator initiative to harness the power of synergy between both countries and help them explore business across the globe.

“India Rise Accelerator has given mission-critical support to start-ups solving India’s most important shared national challenges, creating sustainable impact through technology-led innovation, cross-border collaboration and ecosystem integration,’‘ Vaishnav said.

Jun Murai, the father of the Internet in Japan and also called “Internet Samurai ‘‘ in Japan, recalled his visit to India in the 80s and shared the journey of building digital infrastructure in Japan. He also called for collaboration between both countries in the field of space, communication, quantum computing, and the quantum Internet, as quantum Internet is one of the expertise of Keio University.

The key panellists comprised Nishi Ryuhei, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan, India, Dr Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances, Principal Scientific Advisor Office, GOI, Takuma Otaki, Head, JETRO, Japan, Nalini George, Chief People’s Officer, Rakuten, Masao Naka, Head, International Sales Division, Pilot Cooperation, Shrikant Deshmukh, Head, Yokogawa India, Koti Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation, Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Karnataka, Vibhav Joshi, COO, PADECO, India and Siddharth Deshmukh, President, IJBC.

