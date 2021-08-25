Bengaluru

Clear unauthorised cables: BBMP

Cable TV operators, internet service providers and affiliates have been directed to clear unauthorised cables within a month by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

This is following a direction by the High Court of Karnataka on August 3 and 24. The court had directed the cable TV operators, internet service providers and other affiliated companies within BBMP limits to clear unauthorised TV and OFC cables dangling from electric poles, trees, and on footpaths.

Unauthorised cables that are not cleared after the one month deadline will be removed without any notice and appropriate legal action will be taken against such unauthorised owners/associations, said Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.


