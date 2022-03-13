Clear dues of workers part of Ejipura flyover project: AICCTU 

The All-India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has demanded that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. clear dues owed to a few construction workers who were part of the Ejipura flyover project. Workers are yet to receive dues totalling ₹6.23 lakh.

A few days ago, the State Government announced that the contract awarded to Simplex Infrastructure would be cancelled due to inordinate delays in executing the project.

Now, it has been brought to light that many of the workers who were part of the project did not receive their salaries for a month. The AICCTU has demanded the BBMP’s intervention to clear the dues owed to six workers.

A member of the union said that after the AICCTU took up the matter with the BBMP many more workers, including security guards, crane drivers, and other labourers, who were part of the project approached them.

Construction work on the flyover from Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala began in 2017 and was scheduled for completion in 2019. But the contractor managed to complete only 42% of the work. The BBMP has started the process to float a fresh tender for the much-delayed project.