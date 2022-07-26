Bengaluru

Video | Man quits job to set up clean toilet on highway

The improvement in the road network in India, and the quality of roads, has led to an increase in the number of people travelling by road in their personal vehicles. The increase in the number of people undertaking road travel has led to entrepreneurs setting up restaurants on highways.

In terms of food, the options are increasing.

However, one problem remains. People complain of a lack of public toilets and rest rooms on highways. For people with disabilities, the challenge is even greater.

In this scenario, Lavato comes as a very pleasant surprise.

Lavato is a pay-and-use toilet. But, Lavato has not been set up by the government or an NGO. It is the business venture of Naveen Singh.

Naveen is a marketing professional who has worked with Reliance Petroleum, ICICI Bank, American Express Group of Companies, among others, before setting up Lavato. He has completed an Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) from IIM Bangalore.

He says, “The lack of toilets on highways is a major problem. The number of people travelling by road has increased, yet you cannot find one decent toilet. I set out to tackle this pain point.”

He set up the first outlet - you will not be able to call this a toilet once you see the place - in 2018.


