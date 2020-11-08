‘Clean Air Street’ pilot launched on Church Street

08 November 2020 06:04 IST

The popular road will be closed to vehicles every weekend till the end of February 2021

Church Street wore a festive air on Saturday with street musicians playing for pedestrians and artists beautifying the walls and street cafes at the launch of the Clean Air Street pilot project that will see the popular road closed to vehicles every weekend from November 7 till the end of February.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the pilot, which is being implemented by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Indian Institute of Science and the UK technology innovation platform Catapult Network.

Stressing on the need to promote public transport, shifting to electric vehicles, walking and cycling, Mr. Yediyurappa said the number of vehicles in the city had crossed 80 lakh, and was increasing by 10% every year. “Experts have stated that 50% of air pollution in cities is due to vehicular exhaust. To reduce air pollution, we need to promote public transport, shift to electric vehicles, opt for walking and cycling,” he said. The Chief Minister rode an electric bike on the occasion.

“I hope this initiative will encourage people from all walks of life to understand the socio-economic and environmental impact of adapting pedestrian culture,” he added.

Businesses on the street will be allowed to extend their seating outdoors temporarily, in line with social distancing norms. While the street will be closed for motorised traffic on weekends, the area will be open to eco-friendly modes to transport. The project will serve as a showcase for innovative UK and Indian solutions to tackle climate change.

IISc. will carry out research to gauge the impact on the quality of life for local residents as well as the economic impact on businesses.