CLAT results released

Staff Reporter June 24, 2022 23:35 IST

The results of this year's Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) were released on the website of the Consortium of National Law Universities on Friday night. The CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 national law universities around the country. The CLAT was held on June 19. A release said the meeting of the subject expert committee was held on June 22, which deliberated upon all the objections raised and submitted their report. The oversight committee met on June 23 and reviewed the findings of the subject expert committee. "The executive committee unanimously accepted the recommendations of the oversight committee and directed the convener, CLAT 2022, to release the final answer key with changes as recommended by the subject expert committee and approved by the oversight committee," a consortium press release said. Candidates can view their scores by logging into the consortium website with their admit card numbers.



