December 17, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - bengaluru

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 for admission to the five-year integrated undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on Sunday December 18, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. The test will be conducted at 127 centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

The consortium has taken all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure test environment for all candidates, staff and faculty.