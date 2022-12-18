CLAT-2023: Aspirants find question paper lengthy

December 18, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, the gateway to admission to 22 National Law Universities in India, was held on December 18, Sunday.

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the exam for admission to the five-year integrated undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at 127 centres, including Bengaluru, in 23 States and 2 Union Territories.

This year‘s aspirants found the question paper to be comparatively lengthy, and most of them struggled with time management during the exam. “The section for quantitative ability was difficult,” said Saujanya Bhikshu. “I referred to the last ten years’ question papers and at general knowledge books,” she added.

Nithushree Babu, an aspirant from Mangaluru, found the general knowledge portion more difficult than the rest. Most students found Legal Understanding and Logical Reasoning easy. Clerin Antony, from Kerala prepared for the CLAT examination by herself irrespective of her board exams knocking on the door.

Shri Ganesh, another student, said, “The exam was fine. I found the legal section quite easy. But, the general knowledge section was really tough. Also, English was heavy in the question paper.