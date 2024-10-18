Classics get a hilarious makeover in ‘Shakespeare in the Wrong Hands’ 

Art Commune Bengaluru, a creative group co-founded by Chaithanya Srinivas and Omkar Kibe, is gearing up to present its latest production, Shakespeare in the Wrong Hands, at Medai in Koramangala, on October 19.

Performed in English, written by Bruce Kane, designed and directed by Omkar Kibe, Shakespeare in the Wrong Hands is a play where classic drama meets comedy, and Shakespearean tragedy takes a fun and surprising turn.

According to the synopsis of the play, Shakespeare’s most famous characters are thrown into a chaotic, witty world no one could have predicted. “The play takes the timeless themes of love, power, tragedy, and betrayal, flipping them upside down with unexpected twists and laugh-out-loud moments. In this fast-paced comedy, Shakespeare’s beloved figures land in absurd situations, clashing with modern ideas, while a detective twist adds a fresh layer of excitement.”

Output of workshop

The production is the output of an intensive, hands-on theatre experience workshop — Script to Stage: Theatre Production Workshop by the Art Commune Bengaluru. Open to both beginners and seasoned actors, the workshop was crafted to challenge and nurture everyone’s potential while fostering a deep commitment to the craft. Participants engaged in numerous theatre games, exercises, activities, and improvisations, all meticulously designed to develop their acting skills and prepare them for the stage. The workshop guided participants through the entire process, from script analysis to final performance, providing a comprehensive understanding of theatre arts, including acting techniques, teamwork, creativity, and stagecraft.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kibe said that Shakespeare in the Wrong Hands began with a desire to explore the brilliance of English comedy, blending educational value with sheer entertainment. “Shakespeare, with his timeless works, was the perfect foundation for this endeavour. This play represents a unique fusion of Shakespearean classics with modern comedic elements, offering a fresh, engaging experience for both seasoned Shakespeare lovers and newcomers alike,” he said.

Kibe says one of the key challenges during the workshop was the diversity of the participants. “Participants ranged from complete beginners to amateur actors and experienced professionals. It was essential to design theatre games and exercises that were inclusive, supporting all levels of experience,” said Kibe.

Different walks of life

“Participants came from different walks of life, which posed some challenges in scheduling. As the director of both the workshop and this production, it has been incredibly rewarding to witness the growth of the participants, not only as actors but as dedicated team players. Their commitment and development have shaped this production into something truly special. I believe this play will entertain, surprise, and leave the audience with new perspectives on both Shakespeare’s classics and human behaviour,” Kibe explained.

Kibe is a theatre practitioner with over 15 years of experience as a director, designer, actor trainer, teacher, and writer. A graduate of the National School of Drama, Delhi, and the Ninasam Theatre Institute, Heggodu, he has directed and designed numerous plays in various languages, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Cherry Orchard, Dumb Dancer, Frida Kahlo, Mukkam Post Bombilwadi, Malgudi Huli, Mooka Nartaka, Vidisha Prahasana, Nirab Katha, Andhayug, Adhe Adhure, and many more. Kibe has translated and adapted several plays, novels, and texts from English, Hindi, and Marathi into Kannada.

The play is open to audiences over the age of 16. Tickets for the shows are available at the venue and on BookMyShow. There are two shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

