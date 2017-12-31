Classical Kannada centre gets project director

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has finally appointed a project director for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL).

K.R. Durgadas, who served as chairman of Dr. R.C. Hiremath Kannada Study Chair at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been named for the post.

This follows an appeal by a delegation from Karnataka, headed by Kannada Development Authority chairman S.G. Siddaramaiah. CESCK has got a permanent project director six years after it was set up. It was founded for research, documentation, propagation, and teaching of Kannada and providing linkages to studies in other classical languages in the world.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar had assured to clear the list of awardees for 2015-16 and 2016-17 for their contribution to the study and research of classical language. “Dr. Durgadas will send the recommendations made by expert committees to MHRD and in all probability, awards will be announced at the earliest,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

At the same time, CESCK will get the much-awaited autonomous status with University of Mysuru providing land and building for developing a research centre on classical Kannada. Mr. Javadekar agreed to accord autonomous status immediately after Karnataka government sent an official proposal.