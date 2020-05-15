Classes in shifts, no extra-curricular activities: Schools brace for new normal

The way schools function - thronging with children in classrooms and on playgrounds - will undergo a transformation when they are allowed to reopen after the State government makes a decision. Classes in shifts, no extra curricular activities or assemblies in playgrounds will be the new normal.

A group of experts including officials of the Department of Public Instruction and teachers have been holding brainstorming sessions on formulating new standard operating protocol for schools. The committee submitted a draft of guidelines to the DPI on Friday.

According to some of the guidelines, schools will have to conduct classes while ensuring that students maintain a physical distance from each other. The Department of Public Instruction has also suggested that schools in the State conduct classes in two shifts for the 2020-21 academic year. The first shift of classes will begin from 7.50 a.m. and end at 12.20 p.m., and the second shift will be from 12.10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The department has also suggested that schools conduct only 36 classes per week by cutting down extra curricular classes such as music, art and physical education. Some of the other draft guidelines include having only three students seated on each desk. Besides this, schools have been told that they can take over community centres or government buildings in case they are short of space.

Students will also be instructed to maintain social distancing while commuting. Wearing masks and washing hands regularly will be mandatory.

The department has also decided to chalk out an elaborate plan to be followed during lunch breaks. The department has suggested that the distribution of milk and midday meals also can be done in batches.

S.R. Umashankar, principal secretary of the department, said that suggestions will be finalised after a meeting with the State government.

“The dates for reopening schools have yet to be finalised. We are waiting for guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resource Development as well,” he said.