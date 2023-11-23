Classes begin, but Bangalore University yet to release syllabus for 5th semester UG courses

November 23, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even though close to two months have passed since the commencement of 5th semester classes for Under Graduate (UG) courses, Bangalore University is yet to release the syllabus. As a result, students and faculty are struggling.

Classes for 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters started on October 1. The syllabus for 1st and 3rd semesters is available, but not for the 5th semester.

On the Bangalore University website, only a few subjects’ syllabi are available. In arts stream, Optional Kannada and Optional English, in science stream only Environmental Science and Earth Science syllabi are available. In the commerce stream, no syllabus is available for any subject.

A professor of a degree college said, “There are no curricular activities in the colleges for 5th semester students. If the university provides the curriculum, which has been approved by the Higher Education Council, for the 5th semester classes, we will photocopy it and distribute it among students, and will continue teaching them.”

Why this problem

The first batch of students enrolled under National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Karnataka are currently in the 5th semester of their UG courses.

The syllabus will be adopted by the university on the basis of NEP 2020 recommendations for every semester. The university has already made available the syllabus for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semester students in the digital and print format. The 5th semester syllabus has been finalised and approved by the State Higher Council, but the university is yet to publish it.

“Delay in releasing syllabus affects the teaching and learning process, as well as have an impact on examinations. The announcement of results will also be delayed. The university could have finalised the syllabus about two months earlier and made it available to the students on time,” said a faculty member of a government degree college.

A student of 5th semester from a private degree college in Bengaluru said, “We haven’t got the syllabus yet. According to the university schedule, the 5th semester syllabus should be completed by the end of December, and the exams will be held in January. But, already one-and-a-half months have passed without any teaching and learning. Completing the syllabus in another one-and-a-half months is not an easy task. It will create unnecessary pressure on us. The university administration should understand this and immediately release the syllabus.”

Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “The 5th semester syllabus of all the streams has been sent for printing. The textbooks will available soon. The digital version of the syllabus will also be uploaded shortly. The 6th semester syllabus will be available in March 2024.”