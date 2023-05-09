HamberMenu
Class X toppers: While Bhoomika aspires to become an astronaut, farmer’s grandson fulfills his dream

May 09, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

Sangeetha Kestur
Bhoomika R. Pai

Bhoomika R. Pai, student of New Mecaulay English High School, Hosur Main Road, who scored 625 out of 625 marks, aspires to be an astronaut.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said, “I was expecting around 95% and I am surprised and happy with the result. I am planning take Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Computer Science (PCMC) course in PU and I want to become an astronaut in the future.”

She firmly believed that studying what is taught in school everyday and improvising on the topics taught, solving model question papers, and asking doubts are the ways to good grades.

When she felt dejected, Ms. Bhoomika would draw or watch YouTube videos to make herself feel better. She credited her teachers and parents for her success and is very thankful for their support.

Meanwhile, Yashas Gowda N. hails from Majjige Hosahalli village of Chickballapur taluk. His father Narayan Swamy is a farmer and insurance agent, while his mother Bhagyamma is a homemaker.

Yashas Gowda N.

Mr. Yashas’ grandfather, who was a farmer, wished to see his grandchild top the State in the Class X exam, and he has made him proud.

Mr. Yashas wants to pursue Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology in PU and plans to crack the NEET and JEE.

His secret to becoming the State topper is to surround himself in a positive environment with people who motivated and encouraged him to do better.

He studied up to seven hours a day, taking small breaks in between, playing sports and talking to friends.

He is inspired by Elon Musk, Sudha Murty, and Narayana Murthy, and one day hopes to become a successful entrepreneur like them.

Mr. Yashas, who goes to BGS English School in Chickballapur taluk, credits his teachers and headmaster for his success.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yashas said, “I dedicate this achievement of mine to my late grandfather Subbarayappa.”

