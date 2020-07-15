Class X CBSE students celebrate their success

The Class 10 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations were announced on Wednesday, putting an end to a period of anxiety for students. Though most schools in Bengaluru had finished conducting the examinations before some were rescheduled and eventually cancelled, students were worried about their scores.

A few schools like National Public School, Rajajinagar, had to cancel some of the papers. Ruchitha Mohan, a student of NPS, could not appear for chemistry and mathematics exams, but was ecstatic to learn that she had scored 99.4%. Marks for the two papers were calculated on the basis of her performance in three periodic tests.

“Consistency and perseverance are the mantras of success. I had consistently done well in all my tests and, hence, I was able to score above 99%,” she said.

Though she was worried about the pandemic, which had only just started to spread when she appeared for the boards, she refused to let fear get the better of her. “You cannot and should not let that stop your life and, hence, I just well-prepared,” she added.

Ruchitha, who wants to pursue engineering in computer science followed by an MBA, has already got into NPS Rajajinagar for Grade 11.

Wait added to anxiety

Though many CBSE grade 10 students have continued in their respective schools for grade 11, they were anxiously waiting for their results.

Sanchita Jindal, a student of Delhi Public School (Electronics City) who scored 98.6%, said, “I would carry a sanitiser with me for the exams.”

Hithysh Kanth, a student of DPS (South) who scored 98.4%, said he misses school. “Online classes are good, but I like to go to school. My friends and I are waiting for classes to begin,” he said.

Nandini Bhat, principal of GEAR Innovative International School, said that it was a challenge for students to write the exams while reports of COIVD-19 had just started coming out. “We sent guidelines, to both students and parents, regarding the use of sanitisers and masks, and requested that social distancing norms be followed at exam centres. I am glad that students have done well” she said.

Against all odds

In 2018, Vedant Vijay, a student of DPS (South), was paralysed on the left side of his body following a stroke. He scored a high 84.6% while fighting not only a physical battle but also an emotional one.

“I am satisfied with my performance. Now I have enrolled for Grade 11 at DPS (South) and have chosen commerce. Though online classes are good, I miss spending time with my friends,” he said.

His mother, Chitra Vijay, was thrilled that his hard work and positive attitude paid off. “Vedant had to put in relentless effort to improve on his general cognisance and handwriting. It was a Herculean task. I am glad that he fought and succeeded with the help of his friends and teachers,” she said.