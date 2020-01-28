Class 9 American student ragged, beaten up in international school

A 15-year-old American citizen was allegedly ragged by three of his classmates in the hostel of an international school on the outskirts of the city earlier this month. The parents have alleged that the jurisdictional police station initially refused to file an FIR against the school management.

Explaining the sequence of events, the father of the victim said the incident took place in the second week of January at the international residential school in the Harohalli police station limits. When contacted, the school authorities refused to acknowledge it as a case of ragging and termed it a “boys’ fight.”

Speaking to The Hindu, the father of the victim said when his son returned to his room after dinner, three classmates entered the room, locked the door and started beating him up, while a fourth boy stood and watched. This went on for half an hour.

“They later thought that the wardens may come to his room and dragged him to the toilet, smashed his head in the toilet and he was bleeding. He was told not to inform anyone about the incident and was asked to take a bath. He slept that entire night in pain and went to the doctor the next day,” the parent said.

The doctor later admitted him in the school hospital. “My son did not want to tell anyone that he was beaten up as he was scared, so he told them that he had slipped in the bathroom. His head, lips and chest were injured and I smelt foul play and asked for photographs to be sent. After seeing the photographs, I learnt that this could not have been an injury due to the fall in the bathroom,” the parent said.

The parent alleged that when he asked the school authorities if he could speak to his son, they initially said he could speak to him only after a fortnight, but later relented and allowed the parent to talk to his son.

The parents approached the Harohalli police last week, but said the police refused to file an FIR against the school management. The parent said he is now concerned about the safety and security of other students in the school. He alleged that the same group of students ragged him four months ago and he had brought it to the notice of the authorities concerned in school, but no action was taken.

Dr. Anup Shetty, superintendent of police, Ramanagara said there were two parts to the probe into the incident. “The victim, a class IX student, was allegedly beaten up by three of his classmates – all of them minors. So we have initiated an inquiry against the three students under Juvenile Justice Act and issued them notices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the father approached a local court with a private complaint seeking a case against the school administration for negligence. Based on the direction from the court, Harohalli police registered a case against the administration of school, its chairman and an office-bearer.

The parent has accused the school of not informing the parents for a long time since the incident, and that the victim was treated only in the medical facility at the school and the doctors also showed negligence. The FIR has booked the administration of the school under Section 202 of Indian Penal Code for “intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform”.

The school authorities have said transfer certificates had been given to all the accused boys. “Investigation is on to decide if action is to be initiated against any of the staff,” he said.