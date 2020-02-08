Class 7 exam: Evaluation at school level

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday issued an order regarding the conduct of class 7 examination for the 2019–20 academic year.

Some of the modalities of the examination have been tweaked. While earlier it was stated that evaluation would be conducted at the district level, the order states that it would be done at the school level.

The order also states that the results will be put on the School Achievement Tracking System and marks cards would be generated for students.

Various stakeholders have said that the examination in the new format serves no purpose and would mean merely continuing the earlier Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation.