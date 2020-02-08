Bengaluru

Class 7 exam: Evaluation at school level

more-in

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday issued an order regarding the conduct of class 7 examination for the 2019–20 academic year.

Some of the modalities of the examination have been tweaked. While earlier it was stated that evaluation would be conducted at the district level, the order states that it would be done at the school level.

The order also states that the results will be put on the School Achievement Tracking System and marks cards would be generated for students.

Various stakeholders have said that the examination in the new format serves no purpose and would mean merely continuing the earlier Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Bengaluru
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 1:28:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/class-7-exam-evaluation-at-school-level/article30766702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY