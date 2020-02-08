Class 7 exam: Evaluation at school level

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday issued an order regarding the conduct of class 7 examination for the 2019–20 academic year.
Some of the modalities of the examination have been tweaked. While earlier it was stated that evaluation would be conducted at the district level, the order states that it would be done at the school level.
The order also states that the results will be put on the School Achievement Tracking System and marks cards would be generated for students.
Various stakeholders have said that the examination in the new format serves no purpose and would mean merely continuing the earlier Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.