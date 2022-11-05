Class 4 student dies after being ‘punished’

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 00:14 IST

According to the Bengaluru police, the student collapsed around 1.30 p.m. in the classroom, allegedly when the teacher was punishing students. | Photo Credit: photo for representation only

A Class IV student collapsed and died after being allegedly punished by a teacher in the city. According to the police, Nishita, a student of R.D. International School, Gangammagudi, collapsed around 1.30 p.m. in her classroom, allegedly when the teacher was punishing students. She was taken to hospital by teachers, but was declared brought dead. The body was later taken to the girl’s home. The girl’s father gave a police complaint and a case has been booked under Section 174 C of the Cr. PC. Investigation is on.



