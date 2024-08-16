GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class 2 boy electrocuted in Sira

Published - August 16, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A class 2 boy who was playing near the school after attending the Independence Day celebrations was allegedly electrocuted to death on Thursday afternoon in Sira taluk, Tumakuru district.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanth, 7, a resident of H. Kaval village, Sira taluk. On Thursday, while playing, he reportedly came in contact with the guy wire (fencing) around a transformer and was allegedly electrocuted. Though he was immediately shifted to a hospital, he was declared “brought dead”.

A senior Bescom official who visited the mortuary reportedly claimed that the boy had not died of electrocution, triggering protests by the deceased’s family and other villagers. 

“The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday. We have received reports that the boy touched the guy wire on the transformer, suffered a shock, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. When our officers went to the spot later, they found that there was no flow of electricity in the wire. Hence, we are waiting for the postmortem report before taking further action,” said a senior official from Bescom.

