Bengaluru

Claims over Idgah Maidan to be decided by Saturday

Staff Reporter Bengaluru July 27, 2022 23:59 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 23:59 IST

Claims over Chamarajpet’s Idgah Maidan by Karnataka State Board of Auqaf will be decided by the city’s civic body by Saturday, Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said on Wednesday.

After a dispute over the ownership of the Idgah Maidan arose in June — while Wakf Board claims ownership, BBMP records show it has the khata of the property — the civic body asked the Wakf Board to make a claim with the civic body submitting relevant documents seeking a khata transfer and the civic body would consider the same. The Wakf Board has made that application providing as proof, the 1964 Supreme Court order over the land and a June, 1965 Wakf Notification by Government of Karnataka which the board claims declares the 2 acres 10 guntas of land in Chamarajpet as a Wakf property. 

“Joint Commissioner (West) is seized on the matter and it is a quasi judicial procedure in which nobody else can interfere. The matter needs to be decided within 42 days. So it will be decided by July 30,” said Mr. Giri Nath. 

