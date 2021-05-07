Civil society condemns communalisation of bed allotment scam

07 May 2021 06:50 IST

They want the CM to ‘chastise’ Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and three MLAs

Activists, prominent citizens, and political leaders condemned Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya for communalising the alleged bed allotment scandal that he exposed when the city’s resources are strained to the limits fighting the second wave of COVID-19.

Terming the pandemic the “biggest crisis the country faced since the partition”, historian Ramachandra Guha said Karnataka cannot afford communalisation and diversions. He called upon Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to intervene and ‘chastise’ Mr. Surya and other MLAs who have tried to communalise the pandemic. “The Chief Minister is a wise, senior leader who understands the State and is not communal. I call upon Siddaramaiah and H.D. Devegowda to also join hands and lead the State out of this crisis,” he said on Thursday at a virtual press conference organised by civil society groups to condemn the communalisation of the pandemic.

Civil society groups who addressed the press conference demanded an unconditional public apology from Mr. Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar.

Advertising

Advertising

Campaign Against Hate Speech released an open letter to the CM asking that he step in to condemn communalisation and reassure the community. The organisation further demanded that the city police take suo motu cognisance and book the MP and three MLAs for promoting enmity between groups. “Tejasvi Surya’s listing out of Muslim volunteers only is a desperate and pathetic attempt to communalise the pandemic….This will waste significant amount of time and resources of media and administration. We need to remember that on ground it translates directly to more deaths in the State/country,” the letter stated.