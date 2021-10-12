Civil contractor arrested for theft

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 21:54 IST

The Vijayanagar police arrested a 45-year-old civil contractor who allegedly burgled the house of his relatives, robbing valuables to repay the heavy loan he had incurred.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on the technical evidence and arrested Srinivas B., a resident of MC Layout. Srinivas confessed to the police that he had incurred a huge loan and was unable to repay it since he had no income or work. He kept watch on the house of his relative, Mahadevaiah. After the wife of the complainant stepped out to attend her yoga class on September 30 evening, leaving the keys in a flower pot outside the house, he broke in and escaped with 260 grams of gold valuables worth ₹10 lakh.

Based on a complaint filed by Mahadevaiah, the police analysed the CCTV camera footage and tracked down Srinivas. He was wearing a full face helmet to conceal his identity, a police officer said .

The police recovered the stolen valuables and remanded him to judicial custody.