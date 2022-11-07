Drones permitted in KIA’s T2 in Bengaluru, but T&C apply

Ministry of Civil Aviation says BIAL had sought permission to conduct drone photography and videography at Terminal 2

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 07, 2022 15:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kempegowda International Airport. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted permission to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to conduct drone photography and videography at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry in an order said that the BIAL had sought permission to conduct drone photography and videography at the Terminal-2.

“The applicant (BIAL) shall seek permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) regarding drone operations in the red zone and from the concerned Air Traffic Control authority regarding airspace clearance for the afore-mentioned purpose,” the order issued on November 4 stated.

What’s new at Bengaluru airport in 2022
Bengaluru airport launches ‘080 Lounges’. The idea for the lounges is to bring back luxury and sheen to flying  | Video Credit: Jahnavi T R

It further said the Ministry grants permission to the applicant and it will be valid for a period of one month. “This permission shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said permission from the MHA, CISF and the concerned authority. This permission shall be vaild for a period of one month from the date of issue or until further orders whichever is earlier.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of Terminal 2 will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app