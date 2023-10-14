Civic workers’ union hits out at Karnataka govt. for cancelling funds

October 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Pourakarmikara Sangha has condemned the State government for cancelling ₹15 crore funds granted to purchase uniforms and safety equipment for the city’s 18,500 civic workers.

Pourakarmikas have been demanding safety equipment for a very long time as they work in treacherous conditions. Nirmala, president of the association, said that the pourakarmikas are struggling on the ground, without adequate safety equipment and it is a basic need. The uniforms have worn out a long time ago.

Many workers are falling sick owing to poor working conditions and lack of safety equipment to protect them from health risks. It is unacceptable that the government has cancelled funds meant for safety gear. This order should be reversed, Ms. Nirmala said in a statement on Saturday.

“The government’s decision shows that they are least concerned about the safety of civic workers who are the backbone of the city. We put our lives at risk to maintain hygiene and the government should take utmost care of pourakarmikas,” she said.