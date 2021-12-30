Civic, police officials review precautions

Bengaluru

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, senior civic and police officials reviewed the measures and precautions in place.

On Wednesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters that there were indications of increase in COVID-19 cases. With the new year round the corner, the State Government had already issued guidelines, the enforcement of which will be jointly monitored by both BBMP and police personnel. “Citizens must follow mask discipline, as without it (masks), they are susceptible to infections. They must also avoid crowded areas,” he said.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said night curfew was being strictly enforced across the city. He said the citizens had cooperated with the police personnel.

