Civic officials blame improper feeding patterns, obstructions in implementation of ABC rules for stray dog menace in Bengaluru

Civic officials blame improper practices in feeding stray dogs and impediments they face in the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, for the continued dog menace in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ABC rules, animal lovers or residents’ welfare associations are barred from feeding strays in areas/streets frequented by children and senior citizens. The canines should be fed in designated areas. However, stray dogs are fed everywhere in the city.

On Wednesday, a pack of stray dogs attacked a senior citizen on the ground in Jalahalli, where children came to play and elderly persons come for walks every day. A preliminary inquiry by the civic body has revealed that workers of a mess in the colony fed these dogs. However, in a contrary claim, many residents also told the civic officials that the dogs had become ferocious as they were probably hungry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, said while the civic body cares for stray dogs, it is unable to effectively implement ABC Rules, 2023, on feeding and vaccination due to opposition by a section of animal lovers. “Activists target the agencies that conduct ABC. They even have to face protests sometimes. Because of this, the implementation of the programme is not effective,” he said.

2.79 lakh stray dogs

According to 2023 survey data shared by the BBMP, there are about 2.79 lakh stray dogs in the city. The number of dogs has come down by 10% from 3.1 lakh in 2019 to 2.79 Lakh, which is a reflection of animal birth control drives. The civic body claims that by 2023, the Animal Husbandry Department has sterilised 71% of strays. The data also show that 30,000 to 35,000 dog bites are recorded every year.

Arun Kumar, an animal rights activist talking to The Hindu linked ferocious dog behaviour to feeding patterns. “In residential areas, residents have to feed them at least biscuits to befriend them. If humans behave in an unfriendly manner, they will retaliate. Many residents pelt stones at dogs due to which they develop animosity against the people,” he said. He also added that as and when the civic body clears garbage blackspots in the city, ironically, stray dogs face a crisis of food availability. “BBMP and residents welfare associations should ensure stray dogs are fed properly,” he said.

Territorial behaviour

Sudarshan Y., a resident of J.P. Nagar, said in his area, some residents feed stray dogs wherever they spot them. “When they are fed in a particular area, they think of it as their territory and the person feeding them as their caretaker. The dogs then will not like other human beings passing through that stretch where they were fed. If I walk on the road where my house is located, I avoid passing through the feeding area because the dogs come to bite. Two dogs also bit a few residents,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.