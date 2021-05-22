Civic body turns to trash booms to prevent flooding

22 May 2021 10:13 IST

The recent spate of rains has residents worried not just about power cuts but also flooding and the health hazard posed by stagnant water. One of the main reasons for flooding is stormwater drains clogged with garbage obstructing the flow of water.

To combat this, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to install trash booms, which are barriers to collect garbage and debris to prevent them from obstructing the flow of water.

A Germany-based social enterprise has come forward to install trash booms and trash blocks in 30 different locations in the Vrishabhavathi Valley free of cost.

According to BBMP Chief Engineer (Stormwater Drains) Prahlad B.N., two trash booms were installed at Cholurpalya and Chalukyanagar in Govindarajanagar earlier in May. “The social enterprise, Plastic Fischer, is conducting a survey to identify 28 other locations,” he said, and added that the objective, apart from enabling free flow of water in drains, was also to prevent garbage, particularly plastic, from entering rivers.

According to Harish Shenoy from Plastic Fischer, the company uses low-tech solutions, focusing on tributaries, to prevent plastic from entering rivers and eventually the oceans. The low-tech solutions have been implemented in Indonesia, Vietnam, and in Varanasi in India. “In Varanasi, three trash booms are operational in different tributaries of the Ganga, and six more will be operational in June,” he said.

Explaining how it works, Mr. Shenoy said plastic waste is collected, and sorted into recyclables and non-recyclables. The recyclables are sold while the non-recyclables are incinerated.

Mr. Prahlad said that the civic body would check the efficacy of the low-tech solution before taking a call on implementing it across major choke points in the city’s stormwater drain network.