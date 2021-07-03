Civic body nets ₹1,723.95 crore in property tax in three months

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 01:00 IST

Efforts are on to bring more properties under tax net, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) decision to extend the 5% rebate on property tax — one of its major revenue streams — for three months seems to have worked in its favour. The civic body netted ₹1,723.95 crore during the extended period, which ended on June 30.

According to information made available, during the same period last fiscal (April–June 2020), the civic body collected around ₹1,713 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) S. Basavaraj told The Hindu that of the 18.12 lakh properties in the city, tax for financial year 2021–22 had to be paid by 13.78 lakh property owners. Of these, over 10.47 lakh property owners had already paid the tax for 2021–22.

Owners of over 4.2 lakh properties had to pay arrears to the civic body, of which pending tax had been paid by 1.21 lakh property owners.

The BBMP is in the process of issuing demand notices to nearly 2.99 lakh property owners, who have to pay arrears (tax pending for more than one financial year), apart from demand notes to 3.31 lakh property owners who are to pay tax for just the current fiscal, he said.

The official was confident of surpassing last year’s property tax collection this fiscal. Last financial year, the civic body collected ₹2,780.9 crore as property tax. Along with partial payments (for properties under litigation – ₹74.7 crore), improvement charges (₹95.05 crore), khata transfer fee (₹50.07 crore), and khata extract fee (₹34 lakh), it collected ₹3,001.06 last fiscal.

Survey soon

Meanwhile, the BBMP is making attempts to bring more properties under the tax net. Though around 70,000 properties are added each year, there still are an estimated 2.5 lakh properties that are not under the tax net.

To address this and close the gap, the civic body is planning to take up a survey. Sources in the Revenue Department said the survey was likely to be taken up in 10 to 15 days.

This is an attempt to improve revenue generation for the civic body. The BBMP’s revenues have been stretched since the outbreak of the pandemic.