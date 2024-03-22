March 22, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s civic administration has identified three large parcels of land in West, South and Northern outskirts of the city to establish integrated waste processing parks, even as the hunt for a large parcel of land is underway in the East.

According to its budget presented on February 29, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking for ‘large parcels of land of 50 to 100 acres each in four different directions for treatment of waste for next 25 to 30 years’, and earmarked ₹100 crore for the purchase of these lands.

Sources in the civic body said that they have already sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department for three parcels of land in the South, West and Northern outskirts of Bengaluru. “We have proposed acquiring 90 acres on which a private company MSGP has been running a waste processing unit for many years. The acquisition cost of this land will be over ₹100 crore,” a senior civic official said.

Apart from this, two other parcels of land identified by the civic body belong to the government.

“There is a large parcel of land, of about 150 acres, in Bidadi of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, where we are already putting up a Waste-to-Energy plant on 10 acres. We have proposed to take over another 90 acres as well. Meanwhile, in the South, there is a large parcel of 175 acres with the Public Works Department (PWD). This land was reacquired from Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor,” the official explained.

However, as for the east of the city, “We are not able to find a parcel large enough — of at least 100 acres. Most parcels we have inspected are very small,” the official said.

These lands are intended to be developed into Integrated Waste Processing Parks in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. “The private investors have to not only put processing facilities, like waste segregators, composting units, bio-methanation plants, and dry waste processing centres, but will also be given charge of collection and transportation of waste in their respective areas. The entire city will be divided into four zones. One contractor will be in charge of end-to-end waste collection-to-processing in these zones,” the official explained.

