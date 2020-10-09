Civic body comes out with a report card for waste segregation

09 October 2020 22:01 IST

The information is available on the BBMP’s SWM portal and will be updated regularly

H.S.R. Layout, H.B.R. Layout, Hongasandra, Kadu Malleswara and Nagapura are the top five wards that have been segregating waste at source while K.R. Market, Sampangiramanagar, Sunkenahalli, Bharatinagar and Nagawara fared the worst.

In a first, the Solid Waste Management Cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ranked wards, divisions and zones on their effectiveness in segregating waste. While the data released is for the month of August, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep said the civic body will be undertaking this exercise every month. It will be an exercise of self-reflection for citizens who can see how they fare when compared to other areas, he said.

Mr. Randeep said that no ward had reached 70% segregation of waste at source. This, he said, was one of the main reasons for more waste being sent to the landfill than the processing plants.

For the assessment, the BBMP took into account the quantum of segregated wet waste collected and transported to processing plants, frequency of secondary transportation vehicles transporting wet waste to the plants, quantum of mixed waste going to the landfill and frequency of secondary transportation to the landfills.

Each parameter has been given specific weightage. Another set of rankings have been arrived at by accounting for fines levied by the junior health inspectors in the various wards for SWM violations.

According to data made available on how zones fared, Bommanahalli zone secured the first place, followed by Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, Rajarajeshwarinagar, West, South, East and Mahadevapura zones. With regard to division-wise ranking, Bommanahalli secured the first place, followed by Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru South, Kengeri and Byatarayanapura. The last five ranks were secured by Jayanagar, Mahadevapura, Chamarajpete, Shivajinagar and Chikpete divisions.

He added that the performance ranking of many wards will change in September, as new garbage tenders are being implemented. “In wards where the new garbage tenders are in place, there is already mandatory collection and transportation of segregated waste,” he added.