Civic agencies to work together to prevent floods

Heavy rains that have been lashing the city for several days, especially in the evening, are not only exposing infrastructural problems but have also resulted in flooding in many residential areas.

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta recently held a joint meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to take preventive measures to avoid further instances of inundation in residential areas.

Reviewing the flooding situation in Bommanahalli zone, Mr. Gupta issued directions to officials from both civic agencies to hold joint meetings at the zonal level and take up emergency measures to prevent flooding. “At several places, storm water drains are overflowing and flooding residential areas. This can be easily prevented,” Mr. Gupta said.

He directed BBMP officials to review all flood prone areas and take up cleaning of drains, clear pile up of garbage, and desilt it to increase their carrying capacity. He also directed civic officials to take up building parallel drains to prevent flooding.

He asked BWSSB officials to attend to places where manholes are prone to overflowing during heavy rains. As a long-term solution, Mr. Gupta said building sewage treatment plants (STPs) at all lakes is the answer to tackle the problem of flooding in residential areas. The STPS will ensure that untreated sewage is not let into the lakes.