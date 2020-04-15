City-wide home delivery helpline soon: BBMP chief

The civic body and the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority have urged shop owners across the city to register with the BBMP’s COVID-19 home delivery helpline with the aim of expanding it to other zones. The initiative, which promises home delivery of essential goods, is currently operational in four constituencies in south Bengaluru, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of extending it across the city.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that to ensure people do not unnecessarily step out of their homes, the civic body is working on providing door delivery of all essential commodities. Groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies and other such services have been asked to register on the helpline, which will allow citizens place their orders either by calling in or sending a message on WhatsApp.

“This has been implemented in four constituencies that come under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South),” said Mr. Kumar.

He maintained that the success of the helpline hinges on the response from shop owners. “Registrations are open. We are closely monitoring the response. We will get a clear picture in a couple of days,” he added.