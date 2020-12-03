City to host India’s first AI-enabled conversational digital persona

This is the outcome of a collaboration between Accenture and Museum of Art & Photography to promote art

Accenture and the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), a private art museum based in Bengaluru, will collaborate to create a digital experience to engage art enthusiasts.

MAP is the custodian of a growing collection of over 18,000 art works, predominantly from the subcontinent and dating from the 10th century to the present. It will launch a digital version of the museum this month while its flagship physical space will come up in 2021.

Accenture Labs, through its Tech4Good initiative, combined advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) with human-centered design, and will create India’s first conversational digital persona to help visitors have a more engaging experience. With this, visitors to the museum will be able to have a lifelike conversation with the persona in the display, according to the company.

To create the digital persona, Accenture Labs used techniques such as face superimposition and speech synthesis, which are based on deep learning and generative AI models. Natural language understanding, natural language processing, and emotion detection technologies help ensure the conversation between the user and the persona.

Abhishek Poddar, founder-trustee, MAP, said, “One of our objectives is to create a museum-going culture that engages younger generations, as we have much to learn from our shared histories. A great way for museums to accomplish this is to harness technology to create engaging interactions that enable the user to learn something new and have fun in the process.”

Rekha M. Menon, chairperson and senior managing director, Accenture in India, said, “We are excited to team up with a cultural institution like MAP and use our market-leading digital capabilities to broaden the appeal of visual arts among today’s digital native youth.”