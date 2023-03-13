City to have 500 AI-based traffic signals in the next three years

March 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city traffic police plan to increase the number of signals in and around the city from 363 to 500 over the next three years and implement an ‘Adaptive Traffic Controlling System’ in phases, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said.

Speaking at an interactive session on Road Safety organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), in association with Bidadi Industries Association (BIA), here on Monday, he said over the next three years, traffic signal timings will adapt based on actual traffic demand. This will help manage the flow of traffic in a scientific manner, he said.

Citing an example, he said, “If there is an ambulance on the road, it will get an automatic green corridor. Going forward, the focus of city traffic police will be evidence-based contactless interventions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Explaining the advantages of the Adaptive Traffic Controlling System and Artificial Intelligence-based contactless interventions, he said this technology will enable the city traffic police to focus more on regulation and traffic management, rather than enforcement.

Elaborating on the adoption of AI-based traffic systems, Mr. Anucheth said that the traffic department has set up an intelligent traffic management system in Bengaluru with violation detection cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. This will enable the traffic police to concentrate more on regulation and traffic management to ensure smoother flow of traffic rather than enforcement, he said.

Explaining the engineering part of the traffic system, Mr. Anucheth said, “Road safety has four components - Engineering and Technological Interventions, Enforcement, Education and Awareness and Emergency response. Data suggests that road safety is a science, and technology interventions as opposed to increased enforcement and traffic fines is far more effective in managing traffic.”

“In Bengaluru alone, only 47% of the population use public transport, which is much lower than other metros in the country. The city has 1. 7 crore vehicles on road, which is the second largest for any city in India and the current vehicle to population ratio is 1:1.3. Ideally we need less vehicles with respect to people on the road, and this can only come about with increased use of public transport,” he added

“In order to reduce fatalities and deaths on the roads, it is important to move towards collaborative research and increased safety standards along with awareness on the use of these safety standards. It is important to have long term community-based programmes that lead to behavioural changes along with education of policy makers and professionals in terms of thinking of road safety as a public health issue, as road fatalities outnumber cancer or even COVID deaths in the city. This will lead to a more broad-based approach to enhancing road safety,” he added.

Vineet Verma, vice-president, BCIC, urged the traffic police to address issues such as time-bound hyper local e-commerce and food delivery that is endangering the lives of delivery personnel, safety at railway crossings which is often chaotic, unscientific speed breakers and unannounced blocking and digging up of lanes and bylanes that often lead to chaos and traffic congestion.