City to get 50 transfer stations to improve waste management

Waste collected from households will be transferred into portable compactors for transportation to waste processing plants

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has plans to establish 50 transfer stations where municipal solid waste collected from households can be directly dumped into portable compactors to be transported to waste processing plants.

After launching operations of a transfer station on New BEL Road on Friday along with BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad said that five transfer stations were ready. The formal inauguration will be scheduled after the by-polls.

He said the transfer stations will help maintain visual cleanliness, reduce black spots, avoid dripping of leachate, reduce manual handling of waste, besides help reduce number of trips to processing plants. “Auto tippers can directly dump waste into the compactor, which compresses it (waste) to 50% of its capacity. The leachate is drained into a tank and later transported to the processing plant for safe disposal,” he said.

Land is the major hurdle in setting up the remaining transfer stations. The civic body, Mr. Prasad said, had sought land from the Bangalore Development Authority. “The BDA has submitted a list of CA sites, which we are examining for suitability to set up similar facilities,” he said.

Earlier, both Mr. Gupta and Mr. Prasad inspected the MSGP processing facility that receives around 500 tonnes of mixed waste. The officials were directed to ensure that segregated waste is also sent to the facility, along with mixed waste, besides ensuring that the facility is maintained properly as per the SOP, and communities living around are not inconvenienced in any way.

The compost generated at the facility is bagged and sent to the Agriculture Department. Farmers can directly procure the compost from the processing facility, according to a release.