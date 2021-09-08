City to get 200 new EV charging points in six months

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 21:52 IST

With demand for electric vehicles (EV) expected to pick up, firms are lining up to provide the necessary infrastructure. Bengaluru is set to get 200 EV charging stations in the next six months.

EVRE, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm, announced on Thursday that it will set up the stations in partnership with MoEVing, an electric fleet startup for urban mobility. They aim to set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India

The first 200 such EV charging stations will come up in Bengaluru while the rest will be spread across Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, and Mumbai.

“MoEVing and EVRE will be able to establish an ideal EV charging ecosystem that will eventually help bring down the CO2 emissions by 5.4 MT and save 2.4 million litres of fossil fuel annually,’’ said Krishna K. Jasti, co-founder and CEO of EVRE.