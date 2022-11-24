City student selected for Global UGRAD

November 24, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Atul Ranjan, a BA student of the batch of 2023 of National School of Journalism and Public Discourse (NSoJ), has been selected for the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD). The process involved several rounds of interviews and an English eligibility test. Mr. Ranjan is among seven candidates from across India who was selected for this round of the Global UGRAD recruitment process, said a release.

The release added that the programme conducted for youngsters from around the world is funded by the United States Department of State and enables undergraduates to spend a semester at any American university. Mr. Ranjan is spending an all-expense paid semester at the Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, Mississippi, and is expected to complete his course by mid-December when he returns to NSoJ.

