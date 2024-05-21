ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru start-up successfully tests Synthetic Aperture Radar technology on NAL’s Pseudo-Satellite  

Updated - May 21, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

According to the start-up, High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites are like high-flying drones that operate in the stratosphere, offering unprecedented capabilities for prolonged aerial surveillance.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

City-based space technology start-up GalaxEye has successfully tested its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology on a subscale High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

GalaxEye said that it is the world’s first private entity to conduct SAR trials on the HAPS platform.

According to the start-up, HAPS are like high-flying drones that operate in the stratosphere, offering unprecedented capabilities for prolonged aerial surveillance.

These platforms leverage solar energy and advanced battery systems to stay aloft for extended periods. At the stratosphere, SAR emerges as a pivotal technology for all-weather, all-time imaging, hence overcoming the challenge of cloud cover, which impedes traditional electro-optical cameras

“The rigorous test flights undertaken have provided invaluable insights, paving the way for further R&D endeavours. Our focus remains on optimizing SAR with low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) characteristics, unlocking unique phenomenology,” said Suyash Singh, Co-founder & CEO of GalaxEye Space.

An NAL spokesperson said SAR technology is vital for HAPS, and GalaxEye’s drone-based SAR capabilities show promise for integrating such systems into HAPS. “While the initial tests are encouraging, a series of further tests will be necessary before these platforms can be deployed for practical applications. We are positive about the possibilities,” an NAL spokesperson said.

