City shuts down for ‘Janata Curfew’

Shops and other commercial establishments voluntarily downed their shutters and, with citizens preferring to stay back at home, most thoroughfares across the city, including the ring road and National Highways, wore a deserted look on Sunday as Bengaluru observed the ‘Janata Curfew’.

The entire Central Business District, including Majestic, Gandhinagar, Chickpete, M.G. Road, Brigade Road and Commercial Street, was completely shut. Major tourist destinations, including Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, were closed for the general public.

Several hotels and restaurants were closed. Except for a few pharmacies and petrol stations, most commercial establishments were shut.

With many citizens voluntarily staying indoors, there were very few vehicles on the roads. Many two-wheeler riders and their pillion riders were seen without helmets.

With Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) not operating buses in the city and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) suspending Namma Metro services temporarily, a few commuters were stranded in the Majestic area. A few autorickshaws and cabs were plying. However, there were complaints that they were overcharging.

Places of worship too had put up notices on the gates informing the devout about the closure. A notice on the gate of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Jalahalli stated that arrangements had been made by the Archdiocesan Communications Centre for live streaming daily and Sunday Mass online.

A notice at an Ayyappa temple stated that while the pujas and rituals would be conducted as usual, the temple would remain closed for devotees on Sunday, as directed by the government.

Through the day, police personnel were seen going around the city. At Majestic, police personnel were seen asking people not to roam in the streets.

Excise officials were going around the city, ensuring that all liquor outlets remained closed. An official told The Hindu that they had been instructed to seal any liquor shop found open, besides file cases against the owner.