City shivers as maximum temperature drops by 7°C

A vendor takes shelter from the rain, on Ballari Road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

12 November 2021 01:14 IST

It was the kind of weather that made people want to stay indoors as the maximum temperature in Bengaluru dropped by 7°C (to 19.8°C) on a rainy Thursday.

The departure from normal for the minimum temperature was by 1°C (at 18°C). The IMD’s Climatological Table showed the mean November temperatures to be 27.2°C (maximum) and 18°C (minimum) respectively.

The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in the city for the month was in 1967, when the temperature dropped to 9.6°C.

An IMD release said the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north westwards and lay centred over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, about 130 km east-southeast of Chennai and 150 km east-northeast of Puducherry.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai during the evening of November 11,” the release added, predicting rain for most parts of the state, with alerts for parts of South Interior Karnataka. “Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24°C and 18°C respectively,” the forecast for Bengaluru said.