City scores poorly in Swachh Survekshan League

Having scored poorly, Bengaluru finds no mention among the top cities in Swachh Survekshan (SS) League 2020. The results of the SS League 2020 (quarters 1 and 2) were announced on Tuesday.

The city’s rank in Q1 is 2,768 and in Q2 is 910. Of the 280 cities in Karnataka, Bengaluru is ranked 62 in Q1 and 24 in Q2.

The SS League 2020 was introduced with the objective of sustaining the on-ground performance along with continuous monitoring of service-level performance when it comes to cleanliness.

SS 2020 League is evaluated on a quarterly basis — Q1 (April, May, June), Q2 (July, August, September), and Q3 (October, November and December). Officials said while Q1 and Q2 added up to 300 marks, Q3 carried the maximum of 1,000 marks.

SS 2020 carries a total weightage of 6,000 that are divided equally into four areas. “SS 2020 goes too much into technicalities, documentation, and updation. The BBMP was supposed start documentation from April, but, we started from September. This could be one of the reasons for the poor performance,” officials said.

Officials said the civic body hoped to score well in the remaining 5,700 marks that are under evaluation.

“We have completed all procedures and documentation required for Q3. We believe that our score (out of 1,000) will be good.”

The SS 2020 is likely to begin from January 4 and the final results will be released in March. “This is not the final ranking. There is much scope to do well. The BBMP is surely but slowly taking steps to streamline solid waste management system in the city,” officials said.

The civic body has also appointed an expert from Indore, which has been consistently been topping Swachh Survekashan, to help improve the city’s ranking. This move has, however, upset waste management experts in the city who feel they have been sidelined. However, the BBMP seems intent on replicating the Indore model in the city. As such, five wards have been taken up for a pilot. If successful, the model will be scaled up across the city.