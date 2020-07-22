City reopens after lockdown

22 July 2020 22:17 IST

But few takers for public transport

After a week-long lockdown, life slowly limped back to normalcy in the city on Wednesday as restrictions were eased and non-essential traders were allowed to open.

There was slow-moving traffic towards the city at toll booths. A large number of vehicles, mainly goods vehicles, were seen entering the city from Nelamangala toll gate. Hosur Road, Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road and Ballari Road also saw more vehicular movement with people resuming inter-district travel.

People, however, stayed away from public transport. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) ran only around 1,500 buses on major traffic routes, and ridership remained low. “We will run 1,500 buses on Thursday as well, and increase operations based on demand,” said a senior BMTC official.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which operated around 600 buses from the city to various parts of the State, also saw fewer passengers.

No ticket at Lalbagh

Hundreds of walkers were seen at Lalbagh and Cubbon Park in the morning and evening.

G. Kusuma., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, said that there was no provision for ticketed entry at Lalbagh.

S. Umesh of Cubbon Park Walkers Association urged the authorities to close the park even for walkers. “Thousands of people come here to walk. There is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in and around the park,” he claimed.

Most of the restaurants across the city opened dine-in service.

“Around 20% of them, however, remained closed. They too are expected to re-open in the next few days. As the CM has said that there will be no lockdown in the future, we are hoping for good business,” said P.C. Rao of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA).

However, K.R. Market and Kalasipalyam market were closed.

Chickpet yet to open

Chickpet, the city’s business hub, which has been shut for almost a month, remained largely closed. Initially, a few traders on important roads like B.V.K. Iyengar Road and Avenue Road opened for business, but downed shutters citing lack of communication by the BBMP.

Prakash Pirgal of The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants’ Association said that they had got oral instructions by elected representatives and officials to open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We are waiting for a written circular or order,” he said.

Trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta said, “There was some confusion regarding the opening of shops as the barricades were still up. We have requested elected representatives and senior BBMP officials to allow us to resume business. We have got a positive response from them.”

According to sources in the BBMP, business in Chickpet will resume within a day or two. “Only areas with COVID-19 cases will be sealed as per the latest containment zone orders,” said a civic official.