City ready to pedal, but where are the cycling lanes?

Barely six, miniscule kilometers qualify as cycling lanes in a city desperately thirsting for a sustainable way out of its mobility mess. Cycling, the world’s greenest, healthiest, coolest way to beat vehicular pollution, struggles to get a foothold as Bengaluru’s fledgling attempts to nurture a pedaling culture fail to take off. Is there really a way out?

Zoom into the city’s Outer Ring Road, which once had its edges flanked by neatly earmarked cycling lanes complete with flashy barricades. Built by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), these pop-up cycling lanes were to be a very visible pedal push that the city desperately needed.

But the slow transformation got nipped in the bud. Just when office-goers discovered the comfort of ‘cycling to work’ pedaling on those neatly laid out lanes, the massive Metro pillars edged them out. The barricades left ORR without the Bus Priority Lanes too. Today, a few determined cyclists still risk their lives on the few unconnected stretches with no trace of those barricades.

Retrofitting tracks

Is this the way to go when the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru has chalked out an ambitious plan to get 600km of cycling tracks by 2035? The ORR experience shows that retrofitting existing roads with cycle tracks would be a tough task, but the DULT has proposed to do exactly that with a proposal for a 350km-network.

The task need not be Herculean if there is real commitment. Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran recalls how the Metro train operating on the 6.7 km stretch between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli once looked like a toy train. “If people had questioned the utility of that Metro based on that short stretch and ruled that no one would travel, we never would have had the large network,” he contends.

Create a network

The message is clear: Unless you invest in a network of cycling lanes across the city linking places where people live and work, you cannot judge whether it is a failure or success. Says Sathya, “If you are short-sighted, build two kilometers of cycling lanes in the middle of the city and question its viability, it shows the lack of commitment to make a change. Many cities across the world are doing it differently.”

This would mean not abandoning a project such as the ORR cycling lane, but exploring workarounds. There were obstacles at Marathahalli and Salem bridges, where the lanes were not continuous. These had to be addressed. The bollards separating the motorways from the cycle track had to be retained, doubled down and made even better. It has to be a continuous process. As he points out, Amsterdam is still building more cycling lanes even after 40 years.

For an experience

Beyond mobility, cycling is also a way to feel and experience the city in direct, intimate ways. For instance, getting out of a car and riding a bicycle lets you notice the lack of trees, the lack of shade, the myriad problems, while opening up opportunities to discover and interact with small shop-owners and take in the local flavour.

Cycling to work might seem impossible today. But there are hundreds of Bengalureans defying the odds, braving traffic, discovering routes that are convenient and less congested. One of them is Shilpi Sahu, employee of a multi-national company who commutes between Sarjapur Road and Whitefield. “I have been cycling for more than a decade now, mainly for work and errands. I do 10-11km in a day, three to four times a week,” she explains.

Cycling to work

It was not easy even in 2010-11, when she started the cycle commute. Shilpi elaborates: “I would pedal along ORR and the interior roads of Marathahalli and Whitefield. The traffic was unpredictable, sometimes getting stuck for half an hour and more. As traffic got worse over the years, I got used to it, figuring out some cycling-friendly routes, some passing through lakes. But yes, somebody starting now will find it very tough. I just got used to it.”

Years of cycling on makeshift lanes and tracks have helped her identify what exactly goes wrong in the long run. “Lanes do offer some protection for cyclists. You will not be competing with trucks and cars, but only with motorcyclists encroaching the lanes. But cycling lanes are made as a half-hearted effort. Like roads, they are never swept. All the dirt lie there. Maintenance was terrible when the ORR lanes were there, now they are gone.”

Permanent barricades

The way forward is clear. As she puts it, “Lanes can’t be there for 100m and then disappear. That defeats the whole purpose. Proper planning should ensure a network, linkages at junctions, like who gets the priority. Some policing should ensure that the lanes are not misused. But more than that, lanes have to be concrete, permanent. Nobody cares for the plastic bollards. It will be gone in one week.”

To facilitate cycling to work, cycle parking infrastructure is a must in offices. Shilpi informs that her workplace has about 50 active cyclist employees. The office complex has parking slots with proper signage. The group has even gamified the green commute mode through monthly cycling challenges. Those with maximum kilometres are rewarded. To make it even more attractive, employees are offered flexible cycle purchase options with tax benefits.

Tiding over the infrastructure challenges, avid cyclists are making the non-motorised office commute more interesting. For instance, Sathya’s Urban Morph has a cycling commute gamification tech platform called AltMo that helps companies and individuals clock miles, measure carbon footprint, participate in challenges and compete with others to do better.

Tracking office commute

The platform’s leaderboard shows a total of 8,043 riders having completed 1.74 lakh cycling rides covering a total distance of 16.34 lakh km. The top-ranked Qualcomm office has 345 riders with 19,853 completed rides spanning an impressive 1.23 lakh km. Placed second on the leaderboard, Texas Instruments has 35% of its employees cycling to work.

Tracking cyclists pedalling the last mile to Metro Stations in Bengaluru, AltMo shows that 81 registered riders have completed 694 rides covering a total of 6,517 km, saving 704 litres of fuel. Ride data shows that the cyclists have taken rides to 35 stations so far.

All indications are that the office-commute cyclist community is growing. An internal survey of 200 people in a city-based company showed almost 55% were ready to start cycling now. But half of them were wary of the traffic. Cycling experts say if the government ensures their safety by clearing footpaths and cycle paths with strict enforcement, this green mobility option will get a dramatic boost.

Active Urban Greenways

In terms of a policy push, the need is to take the Active Mobility Bill forward and activate the vision of 600kms put forth by the CMP. The need of the hour, as Sathya says, is to imagine 600kms of Active Urban Greenways across the city, starting with a 75km North-South and 75km East-West corridor and see how it works. These could be imagined as transport highways for cycling, with connections to Metro, suburban and bus stations along the way.