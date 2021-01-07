City ready for second dry run on Friday

Following the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination in three PHCs (Primary Health Centres) earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set for the second dry run in eight centres.
One site has been chosen from each of the eight zones, sources said.
The selected facilities for the dry run are: Singasandra PHC (Bommanahalli zone), Sapthagiri Medical College (Dasarahalli zone), Ulsoor Referral Hospital (East zone), K.R. Puram General Hospital (Mahadevapura zone), Kengeri CHC (Rajarajeshwarinagar zone), Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (South zone), Bangalore Medical College (West), Aster CMI Hospital (Yelahanka).
BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Vijayendra said the dry run will be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. “On January 2, the dry run held at Vidyapeetha, Kamakshipalya and Uttarahalli PHCs threw up some minor issues, which have been addressed,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath