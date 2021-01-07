City ready for second dry run on Friday

The exercise will be carried out at eight sites, one in each zone of the BBMP

Following the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination in three PHCs (Primary Health Centres) earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set for the second dry run in eight centres.

One site has been chosen from each of the eight zones, sources said.

The selected facilities for the dry run are: Singasandra PHC (Bommanahalli zone), Sapthagiri Medical College (Dasarahalli zone), Ulsoor Referral Hospital (East zone), K.R. Puram General Hospital (Mahadevapura zone), Kengeri CHC (Rajarajeshwarinagar zone), Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (South zone), Bangalore Medical College (West), Aster CMI Hospital (Yelahanka).

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Vijayendra said the dry run will be held between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. “On January 2, the dry run held at Vidyapeetha, Kamakshipalya and Uttarahalli PHCs threw up some minor issues, which have been addressed,” he said.