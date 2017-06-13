City police to take Pakistani nationals into custody again

The city police who are investigating the case of three Pakistani nationals and a Kerala youth getting Aadhaar card, will be taking them into custody again to verify information.

City police commissioner Praveen Sood said that during investigation, the police have gathered more information about the accused getting Aadhaar cards, which needs to cross-verified. They are currently under judicial custody.

He said the police are also probing the travel routes of the accused, who are said to have stayed for a while in Qatar, Pakistan and Nepal before crossing the border into India, via Bihar.

The police and the central intelligence agencies working in India and abroad are cross-checking the statement provided by the accused. “However, Pakistani nationals getting Aadhaar cards is a serious concern. At the moment, we are not ruling out the possibility of involvement of many others in the case,” Mr. Sood said.

Background

Sameera (25), Kiran Ghulam Ali (26) and Kashif Shamshuddin (30), all originally from Karachi, Pakistan, were arrested along with Kerala-based Mohammad Shihab by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on the charges of staying illegally in the country for the past nine months and getting Aadhaar cards.

Mohammad Shihab fell in love with, and later married Sameera when they were working in Qatar. Facing harassment from their families, the two, accompanied by another Pakistani couple, Kiran and Kashif, made their way to Muscat, and then to Nepal from where they crossed the border into India.